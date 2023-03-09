Bing Chat Also Has Answer Cards, In Addition To News, Shopping, Local...

Did you know that Bing Chat also can give you an answer card or box under the chat-based response with citations? We saw Bing provide news cards, local cards, shopping cards, and more but not answer cards.

This was spotted by Glenn Gabe and he posted the screenshot below on Twitter but I cannot replicate - here is that screenshot:

Glenn explained, "Interesting, Bing Chat not only providing citations, but it's providing one result below the answer in a card (almost like Bing Chat's version of a featured snippet)." "Of course, Bing Chat got the answer wrong... so I'm not jumping up and down just yet," Glenn added.

I guess this is how Bing integrates more search with chat?

