Google Datasets Search Results Now With More Button

Google announced last week that Google Search "now makes it easier to search for datasets" by showing "more datasets" and explore more features for datasets within Google Search.

To be fair, Google has had datasets in Google Search for several years now and Google even has Search Console datasets report for the supported schema. We actually covered Google Datasets a lot here.

So what I think is new is the "more datasets" button that was actually noticed first by Dave Davies almost a month ago on Twitter. Here is a screenshot of this:

Google said that when users search for datasets in Google search, they find a dedicated section highlighting pages with dataset descriptions. They can explore many more datasets by clicking on "More datasets" and going to Dataset Search.

So I think that maybe the new thing is the "more" button?

Forum discussion at Twitter.