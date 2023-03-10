Daily Search Forum Recap: March 10, 2023

Mar 10, 2023
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google doubled down on not using the disavow link tool. Google is testing a more visual and interactive knowledge panel again. Google Search translation feature has a search for this on Google button. Google is testing a date and occupancy selector for hotel queries. Google Local reviews can now recommend dishes. Also, I posted the weekly SEO video recap, I am sorry for the congestion...

