Daily Search Forum Recap: March 10, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google doubled down on not using the disavow link tool. Google is testing a more visual and interactive knowledge panel again. Google Search translation feature has a search for this on Google button. Google is testing a date and occupancy selector for hotel queries. Google Local reviews can now recommend dishes. Also, I posted the weekly SEO video recap, I am sorry for the congestion...
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Feb Product Review Update Done, New Google Desktop Search Design, Discover & Helpful Content Update, Bard & Bing Chat And More…
It's time for the SEO video recap; in this episode, I talk about how the February 2023 Google product reviews update finished rolling out on March 7th. I spoke about more flutters we saw this...
- Google Double Downs On Not Using Link Disavow Files In A Bigger Way
Not too long ago, John Mueller from Google blasted an agency for using a disavow file and now he is doubling down on that, adding on Twitter in response to disavow link services, saying, "Some people do things that they can bill, regardless of whether it's needed or makes sense."
- Google Search Translation Tests Adding Search For This On Google
In Google Search you can trigger the Google Translation widget. But now, Google is testing a G icon to let you "search for this on Google" from that translate widget in Google Search.
- Google Search Tests Date & Occupancy Selector For Hotel Queries
Google seems to be testing showing a date picker and occupancy selector for searches related to hotel queries. I have not been able to replicate this, I have tried over the past few weeks without luck.
- Google Local Reviews Now Let Users Recommend Dishes
Google now lets some reviewers leave reviews specifically recommending dishes from that restaurant. Customers can manually add the foods and dishes they recommend at that restaurant.
- Google Mobile Search Knowledge Panels More Visual & Interactive Also
In July and October of last year, we covered some interactive and visual knowledge panels in Google Search, both on mobile and desktop search. This might be a new variation of that, where Google has an image of the person and then overlays related people and their height on this panel.
- Google's Cherry, Lizzi and Daniel Holding Crawley
Here are three Googlers, Cherry, Lizzi and Daniel, holding Crawley - that is the name for Googlebot. Lizzi makes these awesome crochet Googlebots and here are her Google colleagues holding them.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Asking the Twitterverse! Doing a bit more of research for an upcoming piece. How often do you audit your website? Please tell me in the comments, Montse Cano on Twitter
- In the past 2 years, have you worked on a site-launch that used m-dot (separate mobile) URLs?, John Mueller on Twitter
- So they're using machine generated traffic and sending automated queries to Google?, John Mueller on Twitter
- The issue was resolved 9 hours ago. Thanks for letting us know. Additionally, we have improved our release process to avoid such issue., Fabrice Canel on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Global Head of Microsoft Advertising steps down
- TikTok enters the search ad market, challenging Google and Microsoft
- How ChatGPT can help with local SEO
- Google February 2023 product reviews update more volatile than previous updates, say data providers
- 17 tips to improve your AI-assisted content creation process
- How should SEO change in the new AI age?
Feedback:
