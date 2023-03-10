Daily Search Forum Recap: March 10, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google doubled down on not using the disavow link tool. Google is testing a more visual and interactive knowledge panel again. Google Search translation feature has a search for this on Google button. Google is testing a date and occupancy selector for hotel queries. Google Local reviews can now recommend dishes. Also, I posted the weekly SEO video recap, I am sorry for the congestion...

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Filter Internal Traffic in GA4 - More Valuable Data, Data Driven U

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

How To Combine Machine and Human Input for More Effective Content in 2023, Content Marketing Institute

Local & Maps

How The GMP Improves With Enhanced Conversions, Adswerve

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Google News adds more homepage topics on desktop, 9to5Google

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.