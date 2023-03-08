Google Local Service Ads Gains More Service Types

Google announced yesterday that Google Local Service Ads now supports 70 service types across five new categories. The categories include education, people care, pet care, wellness and health care.
Here are hew new vertical added with its sub-service types:
Education
- Beauty School
- Dance instructor
- Driving instructor
- First aid training
- Massage school
- Language instructor
- Preschool
- Tutoring
People care
- Child care
- Funeral home
Pet care
- Animal shelter
- Pet adoption
- Pet boarding
- Pet grooming
- Pet training
- Veterinarian
Welness
- Acupunturist
- Personal trainer
- Yoga studio
- Weight loss center
Health care
- Dental
Some of those service types are not new, niether are the older categories listed here:
Mike Blumenthal documented what is new:
