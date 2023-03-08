Google Local Service Ads Gains More Service Types

Google announced yesterday that Google Local Service Ads now supports 70 service types across five new categories. The categories include education, people care, pet care, wellness and health care.

Here are hew new vertical added with its sub-service types:

Education

Beauty School

Dance instructor

Driving instructor

First aid training

Massage school

Language instructor

Preschool

Tutoring

People care

Child care

Funeral home

Pet care

Animal shelter

Pet adoption

Pet boarding

Pet grooming

Pet training

Veterinarian

Welness

Acupunturist

Personal trainer

Yoga studio

Weight loss center

Health care

Dental

Some of those service types are not new, niether are the older categories listed here:

Mike Blumenthal documented what is new:

M new LSA Verticals

• Acupuncturist

• Personal trainer

• Yoga studio

• Weight loss center

• Dentalhttps://t.co/m9hmhQlB99 — Mike Blumenthal (@mblumenthal) March 7, 2023

