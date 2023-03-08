Google Local Service Ads Gains More Service Types

Mar 8, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Sink

Google announced yesterday that Google Local Service Ads now supports 70 service types across five new categories. The categories include education, people care, pet care, wellness and health care.

Here are hew new vertical added with its sub-service types:

Education

  • Beauty School
  • Dance instructor
  • Driving instructor
  • First aid training
  • Massage school
  • Language instructor
  • Preschool
  • Tutoring

People care

  • Child care
  • Funeral home

Pet care

  • Animal shelter
  • Pet adoption
  • Pet boarding
  • Pet grooming
  • Pet training
  • Veterinarian

Welness

  • Acupunturist
  • Personal trainer
  • Yoga studio
  • Weight loss center

Health care

  • Dental

Some of those service types are not new, niether are the older categories listed here:

click for full size

Mike Blumenthal documented what is new:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Ads Performance Max For Travel Goals Available Globally Soon
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus