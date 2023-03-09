Microsoft Bing Working On Saving Chats & More Features

Microsoft's Mikhail Parakhin said that the number one feature request is for Bing Chat to save historical chats for later for users to come back to them later or look them up later. And it seems like they are working on that feature request, plus more.

Mikhail Parakhin said this on Twitter, here are those tweets:

Of course we do! It's like #1 request right now :-) — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) March 9, 2023

In addition, Microsoft Bing Chat has improved its reliability with lesser used languages. Mikhail wrote, "We improved some less popular languages recently (Hungarian, for example). We hope to keep improving all of them. I need to double-check on Greek."

We improved some less popular languages recently (Hungarian, for example). We hope to keep improving all of them. I need to double-check on Greek. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) March 8, 2023

They also increased the chat limits:

As promised, we continue relaxing the constraints! Accelerating Waitlist acceptance, too. https://t.co/0qlLG8ZEuN — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) March 8, 2023

Yusuf Mehdi from Bing shared some big milestones for the past month with Bing Chat:

45 million total chats

1/3 of daily preview users Chat daily

1/3 of preview users are brand new to Bing

Bing (new and old) passes 100 million daily active users

It is so much fun to watch Microsoft Bing work so fast on Bing Chat while Google sits back and waits more.

