Bing Chat Showing Unique Referrer In Edge Sidebar For Analytics

Mar 8, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (2) by | Filed Under Bing Search
Bing Analytics

We all want to see how much traffic the new Bing Chat feature will send us and we know Bing Webmaster Tools will eventually add it. But how about analytics? Well, there are signs Bing Chat is adding some tracking variables for analytics software.

This seems to only be available with Bing Chat for the Edge browser sidebar feature. In the referral section it you can see edgeservices.bing.com and link.edgepilot.com - I am not 100% sure if both are from people clicking on Bing Chat links in the Edge sidebar, but it seems at least the edgeservices.bing.com is.

Glenn Gabe shared screenshots of analytics on Twitter where he said, "this referral that just started showing up in GA actually visits from Bing AI Chat, the sidebar in Edge." Glenn validated this by testing it out to confirm edgeservices.bing.com is from the Edge sidebar Bing Chat feature.

Here are some charts he shared on Twitter:

Bing Chat Referrer In Edge Sidebar

click for full size

And this is what I see:

Bing Chat Referrer In Edge Sidebar Link

We have not heard back from Microsoft about this, even though Glenn did ask:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

