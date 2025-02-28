Another week and more Google search ranking volatility hit mid-week, did you notice? Google’s crawler might be causing issues on your site this week. Google still is making its crawling more efficient and better. Google Search Console’s API had delayed this week. Google was sued over AI Overviews hurting traffic and revenue. Google AI Overviews continues to show dozens of links, that no one will click on. Google Ads runs different auctions for different ad locations. Google Ads sitelinks creation page had a bug that may put your competitor’s URL in there. Google Local Service Ads may ad your booking links and charge you for those leads. Google Ads to change offline conversion quality in store goals. Google Merchant Center added physical stores tab. Google Ads released version 19 of the API. Bing is testing Copilot Search. Bing is testing new link stylers for Copilot Answers. Bing doesn’t want you to search for Chrome, Gemini or Grok. Appel Intelligence may integrate with Google Gemini soon. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

