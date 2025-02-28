Microsoft Bing Search's Copilot Answers now can show maps and local results, including local ads. The AI answer has a map on the left side and then on the right side it has local organic and paid listings with the company name, address, phone, website and directions - plus a photo.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some screenshots on X - here is that screenshot:

I wonder why Bing has to do this with Copilot and why not just show these as normal local search results?

