Bing Copilot Answers With Map & Local Results (with Ads)

Feb 28, 2025
Bing Search

Bing Maps

Microsoft Bing Search's Copilot Answers now can show maps and local results, including local ads. The AI answer has a map on the left side and then on the right side it has local organic and paid listings with the company name, address, phone, website and directions - plus a photo.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some screenshots on X - here is that screenshot:

Bing Local Results Copilot Answer

I wonder why Bing has to do this with Copilot and why not just show these as normal local search results?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Volatility, Google Sued Over AI Overviews, Google Ads Auction Changes & Bing and Apple Intelligence

Feb 28, 2025 - 8:01 am
