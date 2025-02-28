Daily Search Forum Recap: February 28, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google emails reminders about Google Business Profiles policies and guidelines. Google dropped the toggle to switch to Gemini in the Google iOS app. Bing is testing outline search results. Bing Copilot Answers now include maps and local results. Google Shopping adds a search Google button. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

