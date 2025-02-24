I will start off by saying, I am super confused by this Google Ads email but it says Google is "Improving offline conversion quality in Smart and PMax Campaigns with Store Goals." Starting on February 28, 2025 Google will "increase focus on locally engaged users on channels with higher local intent."

Google goes on to say:

Starting February 28, we will increase focus on locally engaged users on channels with higher local intent, such as Search and Google Maps. While this strategy will limit view-through conversions (VTCs) coming from Display and YouTube, it will increase ad serving on Search and Maps - channels that tend to drive higher value store visit conversions - ensuring your ads reach customers most likely to convert offline.

Google said this may lead to a "decrease in conversion volume and an increase in cost-per-conversion."

Google says they are making this change to:

Enhance campaign efficiency and effectiveness: Improve long-term performance and optimization.

Drive higher-quality conversions: Generate more valuable and incremental offline actions.

Maximize your return on investment: Ensure your advertising spend delivers the best possible results.

Google then listed these recommendations for Performance Max for Store Goal & Omni:

Relax targets: Consider adjusting your Smart Bidding targets or adjusting your offline conversion values to capture higher value conversions. Learn more about adjusting Smart Bidding targets here.

Diversify offline conversion goals: Add additional offline conversion goals, such as Local Actions Conversions alongside Store Visits or Store Sales conversions.

Expand location targeting: If your campaign targets a limited number of locations, consider adding more.

Consolidate campaigns: Consolidate multi-location campaigns, unless there's a strategic reason to keep separate.

Review campaign settings: (1) Remove geo-targeting: It's unnecessary as these campaigns optimize across linked business locations. (2) Remove ad scheduling: Allow your campaigns to run without restrictions. (3) Relax audience targeting: Broaden audience targeting and remove any unnecessary exclusions.

Creative Optimization: Refresh and diversify creatives: Ensure your creatives are engaging and high-quality.

Here are the Smart Campaign recommendations:

Expand reach: Add additional search themes and more business locations (if possible).

Optimize creatives: Refresh ad text and images to highlight unique offerings.

Maximize delivery: Remove ad scheduling restrictions.

Here are the original screenshots where I found it, from Anthony Higman on X:

