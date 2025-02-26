Google Local Service Ads Booking Links Now Charges Like Calls Automatically

Google has sent out an email to its Google Local Service Ads advertisers, notifying them that they are now letting searchers use a booking link to schedule an appointment or service, when the booking link is detected on the Google Business Profile of that business.

To make things concerning is that this will happen by default and if you don't want it to happen, you need to turn off the feature in your settings page. Yes, Google is opting you into this, and you need to manually opt out.

And then to make it even more concerning, Google will charge you for those booking requests like you are charged for calls and/or messages.

Anthony Higman posted a screenshot of the email on X - the email says:

You're receiving this message because a booking link was detected on your Google Business Profile that will start appearing on your Local Services Ads.

Starting today, customers will be able to book you directly from your Local Services Ads through the same HighLevel or LeadConnector booking link we detected on your Google Business Profile on Search and Maps.

Next Steps:

Bookings that you get from your ad will be charged like calls and messages. These leads will be visible in your Local Services Ads lead inbox, and you can manage bookings from both your Google Business Profile and Local Services Ads in one place on the HighLevel or LeadConnector platform.

No action is required on your part, but if you don't want customers to book online appointments directly from your Local Services Ads, you can head to the Settings section in your Profile & Budget page to turn the feature off.

Now, a lot of businesses have their booking links on their Business Profiles without their knowledge and those leads might go into a blackhole for them. To be charged for that, is not a great thing, especially the amount each LSA lead costs.

Here is a screenshot of that email:

Google Lsa Booking Link Email

Forum discussion at X.

 

