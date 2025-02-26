Google Ads Sitelinks Creation Page Bug With Prefill Functionality

Feb 26, 2025 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads

Google Ads had a bug with the sitelinks creation page, where the prefill functionality was not working right. Google confirmed the issue and said it was "very limited and was not widespread."

The issue was reported by Chris Brewer who posted on LinkedIn showing how Google was prefilling in his competitor's URLs into the sitelinks. He wrote, "Just uncovered something wild—Google auto-generating sitelinks that recommend competitor landing pages in our ads." "This could mean ad dollars unknowingly funneling traffic to competitors—a huge risk for brands running automated sitelinks. If you're using them, double-check ASAP," he added.

Here is a screenshot he shared:

Google Ads Sitelinks Competitor Bug

Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liason, wrote in response a week later, that "The team has investigated and this was due to an issue with our prefill functionality that provides suggestions for review on the Sitelink creation page."

She explained that "This issue did not impact dynamic sitelinks or other automatically generated asset functionality."

Adding it was not a widespread issue, "It appears to have been very limited and was not widespread."

Did you notice this with your ad accounts?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 26, 2025

Feb 26, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Sitelinks Creation Page Bug With Prefill Functionality

Feb 26, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Local Service Ads Booking Links Now Charges Like Calls Automatically

Feb 26, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Ads

Bing Tests Underlined & Bold Sponsored Results

Feb 26, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: There Is A Lot More Work To Do To Make Crawling More Efficient

Feb 26, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests New Links UI For Copilot AI Answers

Feb 26, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Local Service Ads Booking Links Now Charges Like Calls Automatically
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: February 26, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.