Google seems to have added, for some merchants, a new section named Physical Stores to the Google Merchant Center Next console. In this section is random data from within the store's Google Business Profiles listing.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted about this on X - he wrote, "First time seeing this 'physical stores' tab showing in GMC Next. Randomly showing for a smaller sub-account for a region. Doesn't look particularly useful currently - just shows some data from GBP listings. Maybe there's more data on the SWIS (See what's in store) unit to come?"

Here is his screenshot:

Google Merchant Center Physical Stores Tab

I do wonder what will be added in this tab above and beyond that is not in Google Business Profiles...

Do you see this?

Forum discussion at X.

 

