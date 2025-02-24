Microsoft is at it again with its search engine - Bing. Previously, when you searched for Google, they tricked you to think you were searching Bing and then hid Google completely from its search results. Now when you search for Chrome, Gemini, Grok or even Perplexity - you are given a banner to use Microsoft products and not use Google, X or Perplexity.

Here are screenshots of this:

Common Microsoft!

Hat tip to these notifications for telling me about this:

Bing is promoting Copilot at the top when you search for Grok, Gemini, ChatGPT, Meta AI,@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/nMVbo5ujdF — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) February 21, 2025

Forum discussion at X threads above.