Microsoft Bing Doesn't Want You Searching For Google Chrome, Gemini or X's Grok

Microsoft is at it again with its search engine - Bing. Previously, when you searched for Google, they tricked you to think you were searching Bing and then hid Google completely from its search results. Now when you search for Chrome, Gemini, Grok or even Perplexity - you are given a banner to use Microsoft products and not use Google, X or Perplexity.

Here are screenshots of this:

Bing Chrome Search

Bing Gemini Search

Bing Grok Result

Bing Perplexity Search

Common Microsoft!

Hat tip to these notifications for telling me about this:

Forum discussion at X threads above.

 

