Bing Tests New Links UI For Copilot AI Answers

Feb 26, 2025
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Robot

Microsoft is testing another user interface and experience for the links they show within its AI Answers, the Copilot responses. These links show with a hyperlink icon and the domain name spelled out, and then when you mouse over it, it has a carousel you can flip through for more links.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some screenshots on X - he wrote, "Bing is testing a new design for link display in AI overviews, similar to Google. However, when clicked, the links display the website in a carousel view."

Here is what it looks like:

Bing Copilot Search Answer Link Test1

Bing Copilot Search Answer Link Test2

He posted more screenshots and videos:

All these search engines are trying to figure out links within these responses - but will it work if you already give the full and details answer?

Forum discussion at X.

 

