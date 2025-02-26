Microsoft is testing another user interface and experience for the links they show within its AI Answers, the Copilot responses. These links show with a hyperlink icon and the domain name spelled out, and then when you mouse over it, it has a carousel you can flip through for more links.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some screenshots on X - he wrote, "Bing is testing a new design for link display in AI overviews, similar to Google. However, when clicked, the links display the website in a carousel view."

Here is what it looks like:

He posted more screenshots and videos:

Here is the video showing how it looks, along with screenshots of the old view and Google's AI overview for better understanding. pic.twitter.com/URJQK8kwTs — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) February 25, 2025

All these search engines are trying to figure out links within these responses - but will it work if you already give the full and details answer?

Forum discussion at X.