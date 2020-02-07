Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Update, GoogleBot Name, Google Search Console & Bing Webmaster Tools

This week, I covered another unconfirmed Google search algorithm update. I posted the monthly Google webmaster report. Google said the new GoogleBot user agent name is live, but not for the initial fetch request. Google fixed a bug where Search Console accounts became unverified through Google Tag Manager, and the confusion the fixed caused. Google also may have had issues with the request indexing feature. Bing Webmaster Tools is working on a sitemap diagnosis tool (did I talk about this?). Google is testing a new design, or maybe it is a bug. Google said use rel=sponsored for affiliate links. Google may have no launched the new nofollow link changes, but I am confused. Google said URL length is not a ranking factor. Google is pairing knowledge panels and people also ask together and showing “see the connection.” Bing was offline in Windows 10 search for several hours this week. Google Maps is celebrating its 15th birthday with a new map pin and features. Google My Business is deleting unpublished Google My Business profiles. Google Posts are being rejected in masses, it looks like a bug. We released two vlogs this week, one with Jim Boykin on links and the other with Jennifer Van Iderstyne on content. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

