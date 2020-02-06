Bing Was Offline For Several Hours In Windows 10 Search

Feb 6, 2020
Did you know that the other day Windows 10 Search powered by Bing was offline for several hours? The Verge reported "Microsoft’s built-in Windows search went down for many users for more than three hours today. Windows search is built into Microsoft’s latest Windows 10 operating system, and it started presenting blank search results for apps or any other search queries at around 8AM ET today. Windows search uses the Bing backend to search for results across the web, and it appears that this was the source of the issue."

Here are the tweets from Microsoft on the issue and the fix:

This is what it looked like in Windows when doing a search:

click for full size

Pretty crazy!

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld and Twitter.

