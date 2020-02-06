Bing Was Offline For Several Hours In Windows 10 Search

Did you know that the other day Windows 10 Search powered by Bing was offline for several hours? The Verge reported "Microsoft’s built-in Windows search went down for many users for more than three hours today. Windows search is built into Microsoft’s latest Windows 10 operating system, and it started presenting blank search results for apps or any other search queries at around 8AM ET today. Windows search uses the Bing backend to search for results across the web, and it appears that this was the source of the issue."

Here are the tweets from Microsoft on the issue and the fix:

We rerouted user connections and validated that impact associated with MO203172 has been remediated. Additional details can be found within the admin center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) February 5, 2020

This is what it looked like in Windows when doing a search:

Pretty crazy!

