Vlog #42: Jennifer Van Iderstyne On Better Content & Multimedia For SEO

When I was scheming to give Lisa Barone a hard time before our interview, Lisa recommended I sit down with Jennifer Van Iderstyne (@vanetcetera) to discuss SEO with her. She has been doing SEO since 2006, working at the old We Build Pages company, so she has some experience under her belt, to say the least.

We did our interview in the focus group room, which has a one way mirror - so I had to mention that.

In 2015 she moved from her previous company and joined Overit. She is one of the primary SEO at Overit. She explained the differences of doing SEO for a digital marketing company versus at an SEO company. In short, you have a lot more resources available from the developers, video creation, paid search and so much more.

We talked about content creation and SEO, she is a believer of creating a substantial amount of content. But specifically about making sure to solve the intent of the searcher with your content. You need to make sure that the entry way from search satisfies the searcher intent and then drives that searcher to the conversion point you ultimately want to see from that user.

Video in search is something Jennifer is super excited about, not just video but also multimedia. She said the type of content you create needs to appeal to the searcher and what that searcher enjoys. Do they enjoy images, video, content, etc?

There is also an opportunity in "misalignments" she said. If you see people coming to you from search but the query is misaligned, that is an opportunity to change the page to drive that user to align better to what you can offer that user. That information you can only get from analytics.

Here is he video interview (I apologize for the weird audio issues, a mic must have been misaligned during this interview):

