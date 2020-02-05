Google: GoogleBot User Agent New Name Is Fully Live

Martin Splitt from Google said on Twitter that the new name for the user agent for GoogleBot should now be 100% live. The new user agent name is dynamic, meaning, it will show the latest version of Chrome that GoogleBot is using to crawl and render your web pages. He said on Twitter "The UA should have rolled out to 100% by now, btw."

The UA should have rolled out to 100% by now, btw. — Martin Splitt at #FOS20 (@g33konaut) February 4, 2020

As you know, GoogleBot is now using the latests Chrome browser features, which is why it is nicknamed evergreen GoogleBot. Google didn't change the user agent name when that first launched, so it was still appearing to crawl using Chrome 41, but in reality, it was using a more modern version of Chrome. Then Google said it will update the user agent name. It started to roll out and for fetching resources it continued to use the old name.

But now, according to Martin Split at Google the new name for GoogleBot's user agent name is fully live.

