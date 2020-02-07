Bing Webmaster Tools Sitemap Diagnosis Tool Coming Soon

Feb 7, 2020
Nagu Rangan, a Product Management at Microsoft working on Bing, said on stage at PubCon that the Bing Webmaster Tools team is working on a sitemap diagnosis tool. This is according to Purna Virji, who was in the audience and works for Microsoft Advertising.

The diagnosis tool will help you debug common mistakes you make with your XML Sitemap. Purna also wrote that he said a common mistake SEOs make with sitemap files is to set the lastmod date to the date and time the sitemap was generated, instead of the date and time the web page content was added or changed.

When will this be released? I am not sure. But here are the tweets covering this:

