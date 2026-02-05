Microsoft Advertising Tests Magazine Answer Card Ad Format

Feb 5, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Ads

Microsoft Magazine

Microsoft Advertising is testing a new ad format within its newish Answer Card format called a magazine layout. These load ads in the card formats you see at the top of some of the Bing search results.

This new format was spotted by Sachin Patel, he posted the following video on X:

Microsoft Ads Magazine Answer Card Format

Navah Hopkins from Microsoft confirmed this is a new format. "This is a magazine layout (part of a newer Answer Card Format) we're actively testing," Navah Hopkins told me. "Advertisers can appear in this spot through Shopping, Multimedia ads, and PMax ad spots however they do not have a unique auction. As such, you will either appear there or in another spot on the SERP," she added.

Here is a static image of this:

Microsoft Ads Magazine Answer Card Format

Forum discussion at X.

 

