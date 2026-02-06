Google Ads Mixed Campaign Type Experiments Live For Some

The Google Ads mixed campaign type experiment beta, which we covered the help document last month, seems to be going live for some advertisers. This feature allows advertisers to test multiple campaign types, budgets, and settings across campaigns in a single experiment.

This was spotted by Emil Emanuel Ankjær Nordahl who posted on LinkedIn the following screenshot (hat tip Adrian Dekker):

Google said advertisers "can run an experiment across your campaigns using various campaign types, and identify the most effective strategies for your business goals."

Emil explained, "Ever wanted to test another structure or segmentation in shopping? Demand Gen vs. a target-frequency video campaign? Search vs. Pmax? Guess there are many, many options." "It has its limits as it appears the campaign needs to be created beforehand," he added. The workaround, he said, "Get around that by duplicating your campaign for now and change whatever you want in that. Might be some pitfalls. But experiments are also about learning!"

I don't think this is live for all yet.

