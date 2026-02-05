Google has launched what it calls Multi-party approval for Google Ads. "Multi-party approval (MPA) is a security feature for Google Ads designed to protect your account from unauthorized activity by requiring a second account administrator to verify high-risk changes," Google wrote.

To me, this seems like an additional method to protect your account from hijacks. As you know, there has been a spike of Google Ads accounts hijacking and it is super concerning.

Multi-party approval would technically require you to hijack two administrator accounts in order to get approval from two different accounts to take it over.

This was spotted by Hana Kobzová who wrote on PPC News Feed, "The feature requires a second administrator to approve high-risk actions like adding or removing users or changing user roles."

Google's help document says, "Sensitive actions like adding users or changing user roles will prompt other administrators of your account to approve these changes." "High-risk actions like adding a new user, removing an existing user, or changing user roles will require approval from a second administrator to complete," it added.

When you make a high-risk change to an account, a request is sent to another administrator for approval. All eligible administrators of your Google Ads account will receive an in-product notification to review these changes. Emails aren’t currently sent for Multi-party approval. Administrators have 20 days to approve or reject a request before it expires. Requests are automatically blocked if they aren’t acted upon within 20 days. If the action is still necessary, restart the process to generate a new approval request.

Here is a screenshot of this help document:

Forum discussion at X.