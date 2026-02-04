Google Ad Network Invalid Clicks Report: Fraud vs Accidental

Feb 4, 2026 - 7:21 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Logo Man Screen

Mike Ryan posted data on the percentage of invalid clicks on the Google Ad Network, broken down by fraudulent clicks or likely accidental clicks. It shows the Google Display Network has the most invalid clicks, but search partners have the most fraudulent invalid clicks.

Mike Ryan wrote on LinkedIn, that he analyzed "over 550 million ecommerce clicks from Q4 2025 using the metric "general invalid clicks," which is relatively new to Google Ads."

He found Google Display Network has the highest percentage levels of invalid clicks. Here is the summary of his findings:

  • Google Display Network has the highest percentage levels of invalid clicks, with nearly 1 in 5 being IVT. Having said that, the overwhelming majority appear not to be fraudulent. I assume most of these are accidental clicks.
  • Over 10% of Search Partner Network clicks are invalid, but unlike GDN, a clear majority of these clicks are "sophisticated," i.e. likely ill-intended. As ever, I am not a fan of SPN.
  • While Google Search is less attacked, it's still stunning to see the half-half split between benign and malicious bots, considering how many benign bots are navigating Google every day.
  • Google's other owned & operated inventory (YT, Discover, Maps, Gmail) all reportedly have SIVT rates so low as to be rounding errors. While these are most often accessed via apps and logged-in experiences, these rates still seem too good to be true. Any thoughts here?
  • Cross-network, by the way, is PMax. It's a blend of everything else, but from a click-weighted standpoint, it is mostly Google Search (incl. Shopping) and some YouTube.

Here is his chart plotting this data:

177010google Ad Google Ad Network Invalid Clicks Report

Nice work Mike!

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google AI Overviews Bug Removes Links & Citations

Feb 4, 2026 - 4:39 pm
Google News

Google Ad Revenue Up 14% - Google's Biggest Revenue & Ad Revenue Yet

Feb 4, 2026 - 4:10 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 4, 2026

Feb 4, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up Big Time Starting On February 2nd

Feb 4, 2026 - 7:55 am
Bing Search

Microsoft Publisher Content Marketplace - Pay For AI To License Content

Feb 4, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Hit Self-Promotional Listicles In Recent Unconfirmed Updates?

Feb 4, 2026 - 7:41 am
 
Previous Story: Googlebot File Limit Is 15MB But 64MB For PDF & 2MB For Other File Types
Next Story: Google On Serving Markdown Pages To LLM Crawlers

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.