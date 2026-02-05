Google AdSense seems to be rolling out new metrics for the AdSense reports in the console. These include Browser breakdown, Hosting App breakdown and Operating system breakdown metrics and data.

What are these metrics and data points?

Browser breakdown: You can use this breakdown to understand the browser from which your ads were viewed. It categorizes browsers such as Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and "Other" browsers.

Hosting App breakdown: Use this breakdown to understand the origins of your page traffic. Whether from a webview or a Non-webview source.

Operating system breakdown: Use this breakdown to understand the operating system from which ads were viewed. It categorizes operating systems such as Android, Windows, iOS, Linux/Unix, MacOS, and "Other".

These breakdown reports are only available for reports starting on or after December 3, 2025.

This was spotted by Bruno Ramos Lara who shared some screenshots in Spanish of these reports on X - I can't replicate them, so here are his screenshots:

Do you see these?

Forum discussion at X.