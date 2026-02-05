Google AdSense Reports Gain Browser, Hosting App & Operating System

Feb 5, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google AdSense

Google Adsense

Google AdSense seems to be rolling out new metrics for the AdSense reports in the console. These include Browser breakdown, Hosting App breakdown and Operating system breakdown metrics and data.

What are these metrics and data points?

  • Browser breakdown: You can use this breakdown to understand the browser from which your ads were viewed. It categorizes browsers such as Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and "Other" browsers.
  • Hosting App breakdown: Use this breakdown to understand the origins of your page traffic. Whether from a webview or a Non-webview source.
  • Operating system breakdown: Use this breakdown to understand the operating system from which ads were viewed. It categorizes operating systems such as Android, Windows, iOS, Linux/Unix, MacOS, and "Other".

These breakdown reports are only available for reports starting on or after December 3, 2025.

This was spotted by Bruno Ramos Lara who shared some screenshots in Spanish of these reports on X - I can't replicate them, so here are his screenshots:

Google Adsense Reporting Browser Hosting App Operating System Breakdown

Google Adsense Reporting Browser Hosting App Operating System Breakdown2

Google Adsense Reporting Browser Hosting App Operating System Breakdown3

Do you see these?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Maps

Google Local Hotel Photos "Good To Know" AI Labels

Feb 5, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google AdSense

Google AdSense Reports Gain Browser, Hosting App & Operating System

Feb 5, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Personal Intelligence Small App Icons In Responses

Feb 5, 2026 - 7:21 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising Tests Magazine Answer Card Ad Format

Feb 5, 2026 - 7:11 am
Google

Google AI Overviews Bug Removes Links & Citations

Feb 4, 2026 - 4:39 pm
Google News

Google Ad Revenue Up 14% - Google's Biggest Revenue & Ad Revenue Yet

Feb 4, 2026 - 4:10 pm
 
Previous Story: Google Personal Intelligence Small App Icons In Responses
Next Story: Google Local Hotel Photos "Good To Know" AI Labels

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.