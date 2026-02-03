OpenAI seems to be jazzing up its ChatGPT responses by showing more visual responses, like Google's knowledge panels and top stories. This goes across people, places, products, and ideas, OpenAI said

"Responses in ChatGPT are now more visual and easier to scan," OpenAI added. "For everyday questions, responses may include at-a-glance visuals—like checking your team’s latest stats, converting units, or doing a quick calculation," the AI company added.

Glenn Gabe pulled down some examples of this:

He shared this version of what he called "knowledge panel-like feature" which you can see live today and posted them on X:

And then this Top Stories type of interface from ChatGPT:

It makes you wonder, where is OpenAI getting these news stories from and index?

And of course, you see OpenAI moving closer to Google and Google moving closer to OpenAI various interfaces... Interesting times.

Forum discussion at X.