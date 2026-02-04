Microsoft announced the expansion of the Microsoft Publisher Content Marketplace. This marketplace is designed to give publishers a new revenue stream, provides AI systems with scaled access to premium content, and deliver better responses for consumers. In short, it will pay for using your content in its AI.

If you want to learn more and potentially sign up, you can fill out this interest form.

Here are the key points of Microsoft's Publisher Content Marketplace:

Publisher Content Marketplace (PCM) is an early-stage initiative that creates a transparent economic framework for licensing premium content into AI products. The result is a direct value exchange: publishers will be paid on delivered value, and AI builders gain scalable access to licensed premium content that improves their products.

Publishers define licensing and usage terms, while AI builders discover and license content for specific grounding scenarios. PCM also provides usage-based reporting, enabling publishers to understand how content has been valued in the past and where it can provide increased value in the future, all through a feedback loop within the marketplace.

Over the past several months, Microsoft has been co-designing PCM with leading U.S. publishers. Their input helped shape early decisions around licensing, pricing, governance, analytics, and onboarding.

Microsoft will expand PCM to those who share principles that the AI web should respect quality content for the service it provides the consumer, ensuring the work of journalists, creators, and subject-matter experts play a durable role in the future of the AI web.

Participation is voluntary with clear opt-in and opt-out controls, transparent usage reporting, and publisher-defined licensing terms.

Microsoft said it co-designed PCM with these leading publishers, Business Insider Inc, Condé Nast, Hearst Magazines, People Inc, The Associated Press, USA TODAY Co., and Vox Media Inc, and more.

I have no screenshots of what this looks like, what the expected revenue would be and any more details but it is something...

Krishna Madhavan, Principal Product Manager at Microsoft Bing said on LinkedIn, "As the web shifts from traditional search to conversational, agent-led experiences, content quality and growth of the content ecosystem have never mattered more. Microsoft today announced the Publisher Content Marketplace (PCM) - a meaningful step toward a healthier, more sustainable content ecosystem for the agentic web."

Forum discussion at X.