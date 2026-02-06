Bing Unshipping Frankenstein Recipes In Search

We covered how horrific the AI-based Frankenstein recipes can be in Google Search, where it mashes up recipe steps from various publishers and acts like it is a real recipe from a source. Well, Bing had something similar but Jordi Ribas from Microsoft said they are "unshipping" the feature after the feedback was received.

Jordi Ribas, Microsoft CVP, Head of Search at Microsoft, wrote on X, "Thanks for the feedback @inspiredtaste. We've been unshipping this feature during the last few weeks. Let me know if you still see it."

This is in response to the folks at Inspired Taste writing, "We are still waiting for the completely made up Bing ingredient substitutions on recipe cards to be removed or have a warning added saying that these aren’t our suggestions. We would not recommend substituting ginger with mace in pho. Or any of these suggestions really."

Here is a screenshot of this from a few days ago:

Bing Frankenstein Recipes

It is nice to see Microsoft Bing listen to feedback and make changes so quickly.

Forum discussion at X.

 

