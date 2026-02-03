Bing Multi-Turn Search Rolls Out Worldwide

Feb 3, 2026 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Search

Bing Search has rolled out what it calls multi-turn search in Bing globally. This is something we saw Microsoft Bing test back in June, when we saw a floating Copilot follow up search box at the footer of the Bing search results page show up as you scroll. It is now globally live for all to use.

Jordi Ribas, CVP, Head of Search at Microsoft, posted this news on X - he said, "After shipping in the US last year, multi-turn search in Bing is now available worldwide." Interesting name for it, "multi-turn search."

Here is a screenshot of what it looks like:

Bing Multi Turn Search Followup Copilot

"Bing users don’t need to scroll up to do the next query, and the next turn will keep context when appropriate," Jordi Ribas added.

He also said that Microsoft has "seen gains in engagement and sessions per user in our online metrics, which reflect the positive user value of this approach." Sure.

Jordi posted this video of it as well:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Search Algorithms, Spam Detections & Policies Don't Fundamentally Change With AI Search

Feb 3, 2026 - 7:51 am
Bing Search

Bing Multi-Turn Search Rolls Out Worldwide

Feb 3, 2026 - 7:41 am
Other Search Engines

ChatGPT With Top Stories & More Visual Knowledge Panels

Feb 3, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google's Top Crawling Challenges In 2025

Feb 3, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Don't Spend Too Much Time On Redirects Analysis For SEO

Feb 3, 2026 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 2, 2026

Feb 2, 2026 - 10:00 am
 
Previous Story: ChatGPT With Top Stories & More Visual Knowledge Panels
Next Story: Google: Search Algorithms, Spam Detections & Policies Don't Fundamentally Change With AI Search

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.