Bing Search has rolled out what it calls multi-turn search in Bing globally. This is something we saw Microsoft Bing test back in June, when we saw a floating Copilot follow up search box at the footer of the Bing search results page show up as you scroll. It is now globally live for all to use.

Jordi Ribas, CVP, Head of Search at Microsoft, posted this news on X - he said, "After shipping in the US last year, multi-turn search in Bing is now available worldwide." Interesting name for it, "multi-turn search."

Here is a screenshot of what it looks like:

"Bing users don’t need to scroll up to do the next query, and the next turn will keep context when appropriate," Jordi Ribas added.

He also said that Microsoft has "seen gains in engagement and sessions per user in our online metrics, which reflect the positive user value of this approach." Sure.

Jordi posted this video of it as well:

To find it, just scroll to the bottom of the search results page and it will appear, as you can see in the video example below. pic.twitter.com/grEOQBTL9w — Jordi Ribas (@JordiRib1) February 2, 2026

