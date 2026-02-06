Report: ChatGPT & Perplexity Treat Structured Data As Text On A Page

Feb 6, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Engine Optimization

Code

To fuel the debate in the SEO world of the topic of structured data and LLMs and AI engines, we are hearing that once again, AI engines like ChatGPT and Perplexity are not using structured data in any special way.

Mark Williams-Cook ran another test, here is his previous test, and posted the results on LinkedIn. He basically created a fake company named DUCKYEA t-shirts.

On the page about DUCKYEA t-shirts, he did not post the fake company's address. Instead, he put the address within made up JSON-LD schema markup. Then he waited and prompted both ChatGPT and Perplexity.

Both ChatGPT and Perplexity read the fake and made up schema to find the address. Since the schema was not valid, he figured that it was just being read by these AI engines like any other page of text on the web. "In my opinion, this test shows that the LLM agent is simply picking up whatever you are listing in the HTML. It does not matter if it is valid schema. If the system interprets the text as relevant to the prompt, it is included. It would therefore indicate that schema is *not* being used in the explicit sense it was designed for with those systems," he wrote.

Here is the graphic from Mark:

Chatgpt Perplexity Structured Data Text

To be fair, OpenAI did say it gets shopping results data from structured data feeds. John Mueller from Google said it depends when it comes to schema helping with LLMs. Microsoft explained how schema helps Copilot.

But as Mark Williams-Cook said, "The takeaway: Schema, good. Repackaging the basics as some magical new GEO formula, bad."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Partner Portal Gets A Redesign

Feb 6, 2026 - 7:21 am
Search Engine Optimization

Report: ChatGPT & Perplexity Treat Structured Data As Text On A Page

Feb 6, 2026 - 7:11 am
Google Updates

February 2026 Google Discover Core Update Rolling Out - Local Impact

Feb 5, 2026 - 12:35 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 5, 2026

Feb 5, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Multi-Party Approval Aims To Stop Hijacking Ads Accounts

Feb 5, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Local Hotel Photos "Good To Know" AI Labels

Feb 5, 2026 - 7:41 am
 
Previous Story: Towel With A Google Briefcase Logo
Next Story: Google Partner Portal Gets A Redesign

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.