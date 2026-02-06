Google Partner Portal Gets A Redesign

Google Handshake

Last week, Google updated the design for the Google Partner Portal for advertisers. Google said the new look makes it "simpler to understand your goals and to track all your points activity."

Anthony Higman posted about it last week, he wrote on LinkedIn "The Google Partner Portal JUST Got A New Look And Feel!" Anthony uses the portal to cash in on his Google rewards, which he shares photos of on social.

Here is his screenshot of the redesigned portal:

Google Partner Portal Redesigned

This redesign shows your "business goals" such as ad dollar spent, product adoption goals, recommendation trackers, and your points, plus messages and more. The tabs at the top left include "my accounts," "points activity," and "FAQ."

As you can see in the screenshot, the portal says:

Welcome to the new Google Partners Rewards experience!

We've made it simpler to understand your goals and to track all your points activity.

As many of you know, often the points and goals Google offers you in the partner portal do not always align with the best outcome for your advertising clients.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

