We covered the topic of Google's AI Frankenstein recipes and how bad it is for recipe bloggers and publishers. But when you have Google's Personal Intelligence serve up these Frankenstein chunks of content, it makes it a bit worse worse. Why is it worse? Because Personal Intelligence customizes the answer for you, so you probably trust it more.

Glenn Gabe posted a super useful deep dive into how Personal Intelligence works for him and within there, he asked for a Key Lime Pie recipe. So Google knows he visited Inspired Taste a lot, recently, and used that site to provide him a recipe. I should note, that Personal Intelligence is incredibly cool to me, futuristic if you will. If you go through Glenn's post, you will often say, "wow, it did that." But because of how cool and smart it acts, you might trust it more.

The issue is, the recipe was wrong and it claims it is from Inspired Taste, when it really wasn't. So Glenn would be cooking up this recipe, thinking it is from Inspired Taste, then when it comes out bad, he would not be happy with his favorite recipe blogger and fault them. But the truth is, it is Google's fault for providing the wrong recipe, due to its AI.

Here is what Glenn shared:

Adam Gallagher from Inspired Taste reviewed the recipe and said Google got it wrong. Specifically, he said:

We add more lime juice

We like adding cream which isn’t listed which we like to call our secret.

We call for 5 egg yolks and our readers never said to use 3 as a secret...ever.

The bake time is wrong for our recipe.

Most importantly we don’t see a link to us anywhere!!

This is exactly why branded (especially personalized branded) Frankenstein recipes being output by default is damaging for search trust and our brand @rmstein. There are tons of errors from the small amount we can see in @glenngabe’s example. 1) We add more lime juice 2) We like… — Inspired Taste (@inspiredtaste) January 28, 2026

Glenn did tell me that it did give links to the source, so that is a plus:

Those are the Gemini version of Personal Intelligence.

I asked Glenn to send me screenshots of the AI Mode version, and at least there are cards on the right side but yea, still off:

This is just not good... Google needs to do better here. It looks like we can trust Google, especially since it is so personalized. But hey, it is wrong.

