Yahoo! Scout - Yahoo's Official Return To Search With AI

Jan 28, 2026 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Yahoo Search Engine

Yahoo Robot Scout

After three years of Yahoo dropping hints at its return to search, Yahoo has announced Yahoo! Scout - its new AI search engine feature that is embedded within Yahoo Search, Yahoo Mail, Yahoo News, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Sports and so on - as well as at scout.yahoo.com. Yahoo has not done Search on its own since before 2009, so this is a big deal for Yahoo!

I covered this in much more detail at Search Engine Land - so check that out. I will say, this is very different from the Yahoo Search AI features we saw a year ago.

In short, Yahoo! Scout looks similar to some other AI search engines in terms of the interface, but Yahoo added its own flair to it, making it more friendly and fun but also adding a much larger emphasis to doing its best to drive traffic to publishers and its sources.

Here is a screenshot of the Yahoo Scout home page:

Yahoo Scout Home

Here are some screenshots of queries:

Yahoo Scout Seo Query 1

Yes, those blue highlights are citations and the purple section is a featured source - hopefully those will drive more clicks?

Yahoo Scout Seo Query Link Example

There are news article sections - which seem clickable:

Yahoo Scount Entertainment News

And even shopping results, which are monetized by affiliate commissions by Yahoo:

Yahoo Scout Shopping Commission

And yes, Microsoft Advertising powered ads at the bottom of the answers:

Yahoo Scout Ads

Here are some screenshots of how it works across Yahoo properties:

Scout Intelligence Platform Across Yahoo

Some quick notes to summarize what I wrote at Search Engine Land:

  • Yahoo wants clicks to go downstream and was built from the ground up that way, I am told
  • Yahoo promised me some sort of portal for publishers to see impressions and clicks from Yahoo Search and Yahoo Scout - we will see
  • Yahoo has a huge number of users, over 500 million user profiles with tons of data across Mail, Search, News, Finance, Sports, etc.
  • Yahoo Scout will be embedded throughout Yahoo including Search, Mail, News, Finance, Sports and more.
  • Anthropic is being used by Yahoo Scout but Yahoo is adding its data and flavor on it, so it is super unique
  • Eric Feng, formerly of Microsoft and Hulu, is leading up these efforts at Yahoo
  • Jim Lanzone, Yahoo's CEO, but has his roots from being the CEO at Ask.com, is very very passionate about Search and AI
  • Microsoft Bing still is powering the ads and also the core web index
  • Agentic experiences are being incorporated and will be added more over time
  • Hallucinations, I am told, should be lower than most of the competitors due to its grounding with its over one billion entities in its knowledge graph and news content.

Three years ago, we asked the community if Yahoo has any shot at search, and most people said no. I will say, I am rooting for Yahoo!

Here is some of the recent community reaction to Yahoo! Scout:

Rand Fishkin wrote on LinkedIn:

Just tried it for a few queries. The usual llm problems are present - for example, searching for menswear in Mexico City returned a lot of places that no longer exist. Asking it for information about the storm in Sicily produced lots of good data but when I followed up and asked for a map of the damage, it couldn't search images.

Exciting to see more competition in the space though. I hope they improve with time.

From Jim Lanzone of Yahoo:

Eric Feng from Yahoo:

For more on Yahoo Scout, check out scout.yahoo.com/about.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 28, 2026

Jan 28, 2026 - 10:00 am
Yahoo Search Engine

Yahoo! Scout - Yahoo's Official Return To Search With AI

Jan 28, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Search - Add Splash Of Color With Color Picker

Jan 28, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google

Bad News: Google AI Overviews Follow-Up Questions Go Directly To AI Mode

Jan 28, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google

Gemini 3 Powering Google AI Overviews Globally

Jan 28, 2026 - 7:21 am
Bing SEO

Bing Webmaster Tools AI Performance Report Beta

Jan 28, 2026 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google Search - Add Splash Of Color With Color Picker
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: January 28, 2026

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.