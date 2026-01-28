After three years of Yahoo dropping hints at its return to search, Yahoo has announced Yahoo! Scout - its new AI search engine feature that is embedded within Yahoo Search, Yahoo Mail, Yahoo News, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Sports and so on - as well as at scout.yahoo.com. Yahoo has not done Search on its own since before 2009, so this is a big deal for Yahoo!

I covered this in much more detail at Search Engine Land - so check that out. I will say, this is very different from the Yahoo Search AI features we saw a year ago.

In short, Yahoo! Scout looks similar to some other AI search engines in terms of the interface, but Yahoo added its own flair to it, making it more friendly and fun but also adding a much larger emphasis to doing its best to drive traffic to publishers and its sources.

Here is a screenshot of the Yahoo Scout home page:

Here are some screenshots of queries:

Yes, those blue highlights are citations and the purple section is a featured source - hopefully those will drive more clicks?

There are news article sections - which seem clickable:

And even shopping results, which are monetized by affiliate commissions by Yahoo:

And yes, Microsoft Advertising powered ads at the bottom of the answers:

Here are some screenshots of how it works across Yahoo properties:

Some quick notes to summarize what I wrote at Search Engine Land:

Yahoo wants clicks to go downstream and was built from the ground up that way, I am told

Yahoo promised me some sort of portal for publishers to see impressions and clicks from Yahoo Search and Yahoo Scout - we will see

Yahoo has a huge number of users, over 500 million user profiles with tons of data across Mail, Search, News, Finance, Sports, etc.

Yahoo Scout will be embedded throughout Yahoo including Search, Mail, News, Finance, Sports and more.

Anthropic is being used by Yahoo Scout but Yahoo is adding its data and flavor on it, so it is super unique

Eric Feng, formerly of Microsoft and Hulu, is leading up these efforts at Yahoo

Jim Lanzone, Yahoo's CEO, but has his roots from being the CEO at Ask.com, is very very passionate about Search and AI

Microsoft Bing still is powering the ads and also the core web index

Agentic experiences are being incorporated and will be added more over time

Hallucinations, I am told, should be lower than most of the competitors due to its grounding with its over one billion entities in its knowledge graph and news content.

Three years ago, we asked the community if Yahoo has any shot at search, and most people said no. I will say, I am rooting for Yahoo!

Here is some of the recent community reaction to Yahoo! Scout:

Yahoo launches Scout, a new AI answer engine. It does a better job of blending traditional search and AI than Google currently. https://t.co/Gk5bx74QHm pic.twitter.com/KYFFHAM7So — Greg Sterling 🇺🇦 (@gsterling) January 27, 2026

Big hill to climb for Yahoo, but at least there's this -> "Jim Lanzone, the CEO of Yahoo, told me that Scout is very much close to heart with Yahoo’s original mission of being the trusted guide to the internet. And thus from the ground up in building Yahoo Scout, Yahoo… https://t.co/bbIXRJuR6O — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) January 27, 2026

If it’s less spammy, with fewer sponsored ads before the organic results, and those organic results are actually accurate, that would be a welcome change from Google. — Tom Johnson🇺🇸 (@TomJohn15394888) January 27, 2026

Interesting. Did 3 searches from my phone and the answers cited are garbage spam sites, looks like Bing's index — Len (@lenraleigh) January 27, 2026

Rand Fishkin wrote on LinkedIn:

Just tried it for a few queries. The usual llm problems are present - for example, searching for menswear in Mexico City returned a lot of places that no longer exist. Asking it for information about the storm in Sicily produced lots of good data but when I followed up and asked for a map of the damage, it couldn't search images. Exciting to see more competition in the space though. I hope they improve with time.

From Jim Lanzone of Yahoo:

This is just V1, both for Yahoo Scout itself and how it will underpin all Yahoo brands and verticals, from Finance to Sports to Mail, in the future. Much more to come soon. — Jim Lanzone (@jlanzone) January 27, 2026

Great to be back in the search game, too. I definitely missed it.https://t.co/06Q6ybFagb — Jim Lanzone (@jlanzone) January 27, 2026

Eric Feng from Yahoo:

"It is such an exciting time for search these days and to see Yahoo enter the space, especially for someone like me who has been in search for over 20 years, it is just so nice to see."

Thanks @rustybrick for the detailed and thoughtful writeup. Lots more to come soon! 🙏 https://t.co/siEfI9vi60 — Eric Feng (@efeng) January 27, 2026

For more on Yahoo Scout, check out scout.yahoo.com/about.

Forum discussion at X.