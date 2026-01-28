Daily Search Forum Recap: January 28, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is exploring ways to let us block our content from being used in AI search, like AI Mode and AI Overviews. Yahoo is back in Search with its release of Yahoo! Scout. Google AI Overviews now jump you into AI Mode and hide the citations - it is not good. Google AI Overviews are powered by Gemini 3 globally now. Bing Webmaster Tools is testing new AI Performance reporting. Google Search tests adding color to the top of the search results page.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Bad News: Google AI Overviews Follow-Up Questions Go Directly To AI Mode
    Google made it official, now Google Search AI Overviews will let you do a follow up question after clicking on the "Show more" button and that follow up question will take you directly into AI Mode. This will no doubt lead to less clicks to your website and more traffic into Google AI Mode.
  • Google Exploring Ways To Allow Sites To Opt Out Of AI Overviews & AI Mode
    Google just announced it is looking into ways to allow websites to specifically opt out of Google using its content in the Search generative AI features such as AI Overviews and AI Mode. This comes based on UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) new requirements for Google Search.
  • Bing Webmaster Tools AI Performance Report Beta
    Bing is testing a new report within Bing Webmaster Tools named AI Performance. AI Performance shows you how many citations you are getting from Microsoft Copilot and partners. But while it shows you citations (i.e. impressions), it does not show you clicks from those Bing AI experiences.
  • Yahoo! Scout - Yahoo's Official Return To Search With AI
    After three years of Yahoo dropping hints at its return to search, Yahoo has announced Yahoo! Scout - its new AI search engine feature that is embedded within Yahoo Search, Yahoo Mail, Yahoo News, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Sports and so on - as well as at scout.yahoo.com.
  • Gemini 3 Powering Google AI Overviews Globally
    Google AI Overviews are now being powered by Gemini 3 globally, by default. Robby Stein, VP of Product, Google Search announced, "We're making Gemini 3 the new default model for AI Overviews globally, so you get a best-in-class AI response right on the search results page, for questions where it's helpful."
  • Google Search - Add Splash Of Color With Color Picker
    Google is testing the ability to add color to your search results page with a color palette picker. There is this palette icon at the top of the results that when clicked on says "Add a splash of color to the top of Search," and "Pick color."
  • Escape the Office - Google Escape Rooms
    In nine Google offices worldwide, Google has these escape room games named Escape the Office where "Volunteers turn everyday office items into puzzle challenges, giving Googlers a fun way to meet new teammates and collaborate in unexpected ways," Google wrote on X.

