This week, we covered the doubly heated Google Search ranking volatility, but nothing was confirmed by Google. OpenAI will soon test ads in ChatGPT responses and they will charge on an impression basis, not click basis. Google released Personal Intelligence for Google Search within AI Mode. Google AI Overviews are now also powered by Gemini 3 Pro for complex queries. Google Ads are still not coming to the Gemini app. Google added an “Answer now” button to the Gemini app. Google AI Overviews can show strikethrough text in the responses. Google AI Mode fan-out query prompts are used to narrow your results. Google will fallback to featured snippets when AI Overviews don’t generate. Google Search may be making the recipe blogger results more publisher-friendly. Google does not endorse the use of LLMs.txt files. Google warns about using free subdomain hosting services. Google said comment link spam won’t impact you at all. Google Local Service Ads added a verified section with details. Apple will release two updates to Siri and Apple Intelligence, including Google’s Gemini. Google is appealing the search monopoly ruling, which is no surprise to anyone. Plus, with that, we have more testimony on Google Search and Ads that are an interesting read. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.
Search Topics of Discussion:
- 0:00 - Introduction
- 0:39 - Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated Again January 21
- 1:35 - OpenAI Will Soon Test Ads On ChatGPT
- 2:21 - OpenAI To Charge Based On Ad View Impressions, Not Clicks
- 3:21 - Google Search Gains Personal Intelligence In AI Mode
- 3:59 - Google AI Overviews Powered By Gemini 3 Pro For Complex Queries
- 4:19 - Google Ads Still Not Coming To Gemini (Post ChatGPT Ads Announcement)
- 5:02 - Google Adds "Answer Now" Button To Gemini App - If You Can't Wait...
- 5:26 - Google AI Overviews With Font Strikethroughs
- 5:48 - Google AI Mode Fan-Out Prompts To Narrow Your Query
- 6:08 - Google Falls Back To Featured Snippets When AI Overviews Don't Generate
- 6:35 - Google Search Makes Recipe Results More Publisher Friendly
- 6:59 - Google Search Team Does Not Endorse LLMs.txt Files
- 7:35 - Google Warns On Hosting With Free Subdomain Hosts
- 7:54 - Google: Comments Link Spam Has No Effect On SEO/Search
- 8:21 - Google Local Service Ads Verified Section Details
- 8:41 - Apple Releasing Two New Siri; iOS 26.4 & iOS 27 (Campos, Rave & Fizz)
- 9:34 - Google Is Appealing Its Search Monopoly Ruling & Asks To Pause Remedies
- 9:48 - Google Search Monopoly Appeal Legal Docs Mention Search Signals
- 10:02 - Conclusion
