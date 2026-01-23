This week, we covered the doubly heated Google Search ranking volatility, but nothing was confirmed by Google. OpenAI will soon test ads in ChatGPT responses and they will charge on an impression basis, not click basis. Google released Personal Intelligence for Google Search within AI Mode. Google AI Overviews are now also powered by Gemini 3 Pro for complex queries. Google Ads are still not coming to the Gemini app. Google added an “Answer now” button to the Gemini app. Google AI Overviews can show strikethrough text in the responses. Google AI Mode fan-out query prompts are used to narrow your results. Google will fallback to featured snippets when AI Overviews don’t generate. Google Search may be making the recipe blogger results more publisher-friendly. Google does not endorse the use of LLMs.txt files. Google warns about using free subdomain hosting services. Google said comment link spam won’t impact you at all. Google Local Service Ads added a verified section with details. Apple will release two updates to Siri and Apple Intelligence, including Google’s Gemini. Google is appealing the search monopoly ruling, which is no surprise to anyone. Plus, with that, we have more testimony on Google Search and Ads that are an interesting read. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

