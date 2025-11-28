Google AI Overviews Showcases Events With New Results

Nov 28, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Robot Comedian Standup Club

Google has updated how it shows events within AI Overviews. It can now show the direct display of events, instead of an event summary. It is also a bit buggy, but here is how it looks.

Vijay Chauhan, who is super into event SEO, spotted the change and posted about it on X - he wrote, "Google is testing direct event displays in the AI overview and has replaced the event module." "And yes, this is full of bugs; I can't open any details for each event," he added.

I am actually able to replicate this in some browsers, which means to me that Google is indeed testing this.

Here is my screenshot:

Google Ai Overviews Events New

Here is what you would typically see, the old way:

Google Ai Overviews Events Old

Vijay Chauhan shared a video of it as well:

AI Mode has new AI agentic features for events, maybe it is related to that rollout?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Gemini 3 Now Powering Google AI Mode For Some Queries, Automatically

Nov 28, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google AI Overviews Showcases Events With New Results

Nov 28, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Advisor May Take Context From Other MCC Client Chats

Nov 28, 2025 - 7:11 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Rewriting AI Content With Human Content Won't Lead To Recovery

Nov 28, 2025 - 7:05 am
Google Updates

Thanksgiving Google Search Ranking Update Volatility

Nov 26, 2025 - 3:10 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 26, 2025

Nov 26, 2025 - 10:00 am
 
Previous Story: Google Ads Advisor May Take Context From Other MCC Client Chats
Next Story: Gemini 3 Now Powering Google AI Mode For Some Queries, Automatically

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.