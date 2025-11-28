Google has updated how it shows events within AI Overviews. It can now show the direct display of events, instead of an event summary. It is also a bit buggy, but here is how it looks.

Vijay Chauhan, who is super into event SEO, spotted the change and posted about it on X - he wrote, "Google is testing direct event displays in the AI overview and has replaced the event module." "And yes, this is full of bugs; I can't open any details for each event," he added.

I am actually able to replicate this in some browsers, which means to me that Google is indeed testing this.

Here is my screenshot:

Here is what you would typically see, the old way:

Vijay Chauhan shared a video of it as well:

This new layout is totally broken. @rustybrick can you replicate this on your desktop device? pic.twitter.com/jo8kXGCEqA — Vijay Chauhan 📈 (@VijayChauhanSEO) November 24, 2025

AI Mode has new AI agentic features for events, maybe it is related to that rollout?

