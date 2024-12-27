Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Spam Update Details, Google AI Organized Results, Google Ads Manual Actions and Updates, Apple Joins Google & Christmas Helpers

Dec 27, 2024 - 8:01 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Video Recaps

Google's December 2024 spam update was completed yesterday at 2pm ET, but it had a busy and volatile week, burning through Christmas and the week. Google rolled out new AI-organized search results for restaurants. Google Ads is testing search ads without ad descriptions. Google Ads has a new policy that incorporates manual actions on the search side. Google Ads has a bug that turns on broad match. Google Ads new asset-level conversion data for Performance Max. Google Ads brand guidelines will be enabled for PMax campaigns. Google Ads brand controls overrides for shopping ads. Google Ads has a new brand report. Google Merchant Center relaxed some of its inconsistent language policies. Google Knowledge Panels added payment options. Google is testing a nearby stores map that loads local packs. Google had to provide its remedies to the DOJ for the antitrust case. Apple wants to be involved in that antitrust case, for the default search part. Googlers were working on Christmas. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Spam Update Details, Google AI Organized Results, Google Ads Manual Actions and Updates, Apple Joins Google & Christmas Helpers

