Google Ads PMax Campaigns To Brand Guidelines Enabled After January 20

Google Ads is making a change to new Performance Max campaigns that are created in the Google Ads web interface. Starting on January 20, 2025, these campaigns will have brand guidelines enabled and require business name and logo brand assets to be linked at the campaign level rather than the asset group level.

So you should know that when you create these new campaigns next month, you will have to business name and logo brand assets to be linked at the campaign level rather than the asset group level for those PMax campaigns.

Google added, "Brand guidelines is a new feature that allows you to control how your brand is represented in your Performance Max campaign automated assets or formats."

For the API, Google wrote:

New PMax campaigns created in the UI with brand guidelines enabled will automatically link BUSINESS_NAME, LOGO, and LANDSCAPE_LOGO via the CampaignAsset resource rather than by using the AssetGroupAsset resource, which may impact integrations that attempt to report on or update these assets. You can check if brand guidelines are enabled for a PMax campaign by referencing the Campaign.brand_guidelines_enabled field.

As of v18 of the Google Ads API, it is not possible to create brand guidelines-enabled PMax campaigns via the API, which means new campaigns must link BUSINESS_NAME, LOGO, and LANDSCAPE_LOGO assets using the AssetGroupAsset resource. In a future release, you will be able to create and fully manage PMax campaigns with brand guidelines enabled.

It is important to note that the same asset requirements will continue to apply to all PMax campaigns regardless of whether or not brand guidelines are enabled. However, BUSINESS_NAME, LOGO, and LANDSCAPE_LOGO asset requirements will be evaluated at the campaign level for campaigns with brand guidelines enabled and the asset group level for campaigns without brand guidelines enabled. You can reference the relevant section of our Performance Max optimization and troubleshooting guide for more information, and as always, contact our team if you need support.

You can learn more about these brand controls here.

Forum discussion at X.

 

