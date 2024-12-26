Google has relaxed its inconsistent language policy within Google Merchant Center to allow some languages between your product feed and your website language not to match. Google wrote, "we are relaxing the supported language policy to allow some differences between your product feed language and website language."

Specifically, product information including title, description and variant information that are in a different language from your designated feed language will be allowed as long as the majority of the product data matches the feed language, Google explained.

Although, you should keep in mind, this might hurt the performance of your Google Shopping results. "However, these offers might have limited performance since the information provided will not match a user’s search terms and expectations in a given language."

Google also said, "Elements of the checkout process that enable the user to navigate and make an informed purchase decision are required to be in the same language as your feed."

Forum discussion at X.