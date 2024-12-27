Daily Search Forum Recap: December 27, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google completed the rollout of the December 2024 spam update yesterday afternoon. Google Ads has a new brand report. Google is testing a nearby store map in the search results. Google Local Service ads with extra call out extensions. Bing is testing squared off search bars. SEO is always changing, or is it? And I posted my weekly SEO video recap.

