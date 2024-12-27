Daily Search Forum Recap: December 27, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google completed the rollout of the December 2024 spam update yesterday afternoon. Google Ads has a new brand report. Google is testing a nearby store map in the search results. Google Local Service ads with extra call out extensions. Bing is testing squared off search bars. SEO is always changing, or is it? And I posted my weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google's Big December 2024 Spam Update Finished Rolling Out
Google has completed the rollout of the December 2024 spam update after a seven-day rollout cycle. This update started on December 19, 2024 and 12 pm ET, and was completed on December 26, 2024. This was a broad spam update, not a link spam update and was a pretty big and widespread update.
Google Search Nearby Stores Map Without Local Pack
Google Search is testing showing a "nearby stores" section that has an embedded map with a "more options" button that leads to a local pack. This is instead of showing the local pack immediately, instead you need to click on the "more options" button to have Google load the local pack.
Is SEO Always Changing? Not Really But Details Do.
I always find it funny how I have so much to write about, day in and day out, on the topic of SEO and search marketing. I mean, fundamentally SEO hasn't really changed much over the years, but maybe the details have...
Google Local Service Ads Test Extra Call Out Extensions
Google is testing showing a section under the Local Service Ads for call out extensions or other extensions. This increases the visibility of these already super-visible Local Service Ads.
New Google Ads Brand Report
Google Ads has quietly launched a new brand report. The brand report "is a dedicated brand advertiser experience that provides you with deduplicated reach and frequency metrics across your campaigns," Google wrote.
Bing Tests Squared Off Search Bar
Microsoft is testing a squared off search bar on the Bing home page. Normally the search bar is curved around the edges but for some reason Bing wants to try a more edged off approach.
Google Cloud Indoor Ski Lift
We've seen our fair share of ski lifts at Google offices, inside and out. But I guess it makes sense to have a ski lift inside the Google Cloud office. Here is a photo of this one that I found on Instagram.
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Spam Update Details, Google AI Organized Results, Google Ads Manual Actions and Updates, Apple Joins Google & Christmas Helpers
Google's December 2024 spam update was completed yesterday at 2pm ET, but it had a busy and volatile week, burning through Christmas and the week. Google rolled out new AI-organized search results for restaurants. Google Ads is testing...
