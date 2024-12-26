Every year I like to cover how I spot Googlers, like John Mueller, but yes others, working and communicating with the SEO community on Christmas Eve and Christmas day. This year is no different, with John Mueller, Martin Splitt and even Gary Illyes responding to the SEO community during the holidays.

John Mueller specifically has done this since at least 2007, so seventeen-years and counting, and has done it again this Christmas.

Here are the previous years of John offering support on Christmas. He did it last year in 2023/a>, 2022, then in 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, and 2007.

Here are some examples from over the Christmas holiday:

Gary Illyes all alone in the Google office working on stuff via Bluesky (this was at about 2:30 pm local time):

Martin Splitt posted numerous times on Bluesky, here is one:

John Mueller posted numerous times on Bluesky as well, here is just one that was meaningful but there were many Christmas day as well:

Oh, Fabrice Canel from Bing also did a quick post:

There are too many posts to share here but, its clear, we are a community, love us or hate us.

Image credit to this Google YouTube video.