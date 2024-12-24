Google Ads updated its abusing the ad network policy to say it will disapprove ads can take "actions on ads relating that might violate Spam Policies for Google Web Search." Specifically, if an ad's destination points to a page removed from Google Search through a Google Search manual action, the ad will be disapproved.

Google wrote, "In December 2024, Google will update the Abusing the ad network policy to include a clarification on enforcement actions on ads relating that might violate Spam Policies for Google Web Search as follows:"

Advertisers should not violate Google Search's Spam Policies. In particular, ads that point to destinations that have been removed from Google Search through a manual action will be disapproved. Site owners are notified through Google Search Console about manual actions.

So this is Google Ads and the Google Search team working a bit closer together. Clearly, the Google Ads team now knows if a specific URL or site has an organic search penalty, a Google manual action.

Google issues a manual action against a site when a human reviewer at Google has determined that pages on the site are not compliant with Google's spam policies. Most manual actions address attempts to manipulate our search index. Most issues reported here will result in pages or sites being ranked lower or omitted from search results without any visual indication to the user.

Violations of this policy will not lead to immediate account suspension without prior warning. A warning will be issued at least 7 days prior to any suspension of your account.

Some may argue, why should a site in violation of some of these policies, like the site reputation abuse policy, not be allowed to advertise those pages on Google Search. Those pages are not illegal and they do not hurt anyone, and they are a real business, run by large and small companies. Manipulating the organic search results may deserve a manual action but to also be disallowed from advertising seems like a bit stretch.

