Google Ads Policy Disapproves Ads Pointing To Sites With Manual Actions

Dec 24, 2024 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Jail Bars

Google Ads updated its abusing the ad network policy to say it will disapprove ads can take "actions on ads relating that might violate Spam Policies for Google Web Search." Specifically, if an ad's destination points to a page removed from Google Search through a Google Search manual action, the ad will be disapproved.

Google wrote, "In December 2024, Google will update the Abusing the ad network policy to include a clarification on enforcement actions on ads relating that might violate Spam Policies for Google Web Search as follows:"

Advertisers should not violate Google Search's Spam Policies. In particular, ads that point to destinations that have been removed from Google Search through a manual action will be disapproved. Site owners are notified through Google Search Console about manual actions.

So this is Google Ads and the Google Search team working a bit closer together. Clearly, the Google Ads team now knows if a specific URL or site has an organic search penalty, a Google manual action.

Google issues a manual action against a site when a human reviewer at Google has determined that pages on the site are not compliant with Google's spam policies. Most manual actions address attempts to manipulate our search index. Most issues reported here will result in pages or sites being ranked lower or omitted from search results without any visual indication to the user.

Violations of this policy will not lead to immediate account suspension without prior warning. A warning will be issued at least 7 days prior to any suspension of your account.

Some may argue, why should a site in violation of some of these policies, like the site reputation abuse policy, not be allowed to advertise those pages on Google Search. Those pages are not illegal and they do not hurt anyone, and they are a real business, run by large and small companies. Manipulating the organic search results may deserve a manual action but to also be disallowed from advertising seems like a bit stretch.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 24, 2024

Dec 24, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Policy Disapproves Ads Pointing To Sites With Manual Actions

Dec 24, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads New Asset-Level Conversion Data in Performance Max

Dec 24, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Search Rolls Out AI Organized Restaurant Results

Dec 24, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads PMax Campaigns To Brand Guidelines Enabled After January 20

Dec 24, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Launches Merchant Center Next Glossary

Dec 24, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Ads New Asset-Level Conversion Data in Performance Max
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: December 24, 2024

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.