Google Ads New Asset-Level Conversion Data in Performance Max

Dec 24, 2024 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Data

Google Ads seems to be rolling out new asset-level conversion data in Performance Max reporting and campaigns. You can use the conversions and conversion value columns to get an overview of asset performance.

This was spotted by Menachem Ani who posted a screenshot on X of this notice from a Google Ads account. It says:

How to use the new conversions and conversion value columns for assets:

Use the conversions and conversion value columns to get an overview of asset performance. Keep in mind that assets with fewer conversions may still be helping you achieve your campaign goals. Always add the maximum number of assets and replace underperforming assets regularly.

There are more details over here in that help document.

Here is a screenshot:

Google Ads Asset Level Conversion Data Pmax

Menachem goes on to explain that the "tricky piece is that every ad unit is made up of multiple assets, so you can see the same conversion/value across multiple assets. Also, there is no cost data."

Here are his posts:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 24, 2024

Dec 24, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Policy Disapproves Ads Pointing To Sites With Manual Actions

Dec 24, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads New Asset-Level Conversion Data in Performance Max

Dec 24, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Search Rolls Out AI Organized Restaurant Results

Dec 24, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads PMax Campaigns To Brand Guidelines Enabled After January 20

Dec 24, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Launches Merchant Center Next Glossary

Dec 24, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Search Rolls Out AI Organized Restaurant Results
Next Story: Google Ads Policy Disapproves Ads Pointing To Sites With Manual Actions

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.