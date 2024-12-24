Google Ads seems to be rolling out new asset-level conversion data in Performance Max reporting and campaigns. You can use the conversions and conversion value columns to get an overview of asset performance.

This was spotted by Menachem Ani who posted a screenshot on X of this notice from a Google Ads account. It says:

How to use the new conversions and conversion value columns for assets: Use the conversions and conversion value columns to get an overview of asset performance. Keep in mind that assets with fewer conversions may still be helping you achieve your campaign goals. Always add the maximum number of assets and replace underperforming assets regularly.

There are more details over here in that help document.

Here is a screenshot:

Menachem goes on to explain that the "tricky piece is that every ad unit is made up of multiple assets, so you can see the same conversion/value across multiple assets. Also, there is no cost data."

Here are his posts:

