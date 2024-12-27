New Google Ads Brand Report

Dec 27, 2024 - 7:21 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Report

Google Ads has quietly launched a new brand report. The brand report "is a dedicated brand advertiser experience that provides you with deduplicated reach and frequency metrics across your campaigns," Google wrote.

The brand report lets you sort the data by on-target demographics, such as age and gender.

Google says this report "streamlines reporting by consolidating data across multiple tools, making it easier for you to measure key performance indicators (KPIs), understand performance drivers, and identify insights to maximize return on investment (ROI)."

This was spotted by PPCGreg on X.

Here is what it looks like:

Google Ads Brand Report

To access this new brand report in Google Ads go to your Google Ads account, click the Campaigns icon Campaigns icon and then click the Insights and reports drop down in the section menu and then on the Click Brand Report.

Google posted these notes on this report:

  • Data is available at the single account level. You can’t pull data for multiple accounts or MCCs.
  • The maximum date range available for reach metrics is 92 days.
  • The maximum number of campaigns is 10,000.
  • Search, Shopping, and Performance Max campaigns aren’t supported.
  • Campaigns must have more than 10,000 impressions for data to populate.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 27, 2024

Dec 27, 2024 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Spam Update Details, Google AI Organized Results, Google Ads Manual Actions and Updates, Apple Joins Google & Christmas Helpers

Dec 27, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Maps

Google Search Nearby Stores Map Without Local Pack

Dec 27, 2024 - 7:51 am
Search Engine Optimization

Is SEO Always Changing? Not Really But Details Do.

Dec 27, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Local Service Ads Test Extra Call Out Extensions

Dec 27, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

New Google Ads Brand Report

Dec 27, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Bing Tests Squared Off Search Bar
Next Story: Google Local Service Ads Test Extra Call Out Extensions

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.