Google has offered up its remedies over its antitrust case with the Department of Justice - it was forced to, it didn't want to. Google said it will appeal the Court's decision but the process requires that we first file proposed remedies.

This is all regards Google's monopoly ruling, where the DOJ offered its remedies already and the Judge did as well.

In short, Google suggests it is okay with:

(1) Allowing browser companies to have multiple default search partner agreements across platforms.

(2) It would make Android agreements non-exclusive and allow them to unbundle Google Play.

(3) Gemini won't be required to be distributed on those devices for three years.

Here is what Google wrote in its own words:

Browser agreements: Browser companies like Apple and Mozilla should continue to have the freedom to do deals with whatever search engine they think is best for their users. The Court accepted that browser companies “occasionally assess Google’s search quality relative to its rivals and find Google’s to be superior.” And for companies like Mozilla, these contracts generate vital revenue. Our proposal allows browsers to continue to offer Google Search to their users and earn revenue from that partnership. But it also provides them with additional flexibility: It would allow for multiple default agreements across different platforms (e.g., a different default search engine for iPhones and iPads) and browsing modes, plus the ability to change their default search provider at least every 12 months (the court’s decision specifically referred to a 12 month agreement as “presumed reasonable” under antitrust law). Android contracts: Our proposal means device makers have additional flexibility in preloading multiple search engines, and preloading any Google app independently of preloading Search or Chrome. Again, this will give our partners additional flexibility and our rivals like Microsoft more chances to bid for placement. Oversight and compliance: Our proposal includes a robust mechanism to ensure we comply with the Court’s order without giving the Government extensive power over the design of your online experience.

The full PDF filing is over here.

