Google has finished rolling out the December 2024 core update, it finished super fast and was incredibly volatile. The volatility started over the weekend but lasted throughout the whole update. Google then released the December 2024 spam update. Mark Williams-Cook leaked a Google search ranking exploit through endpoints. Forbes cut ties with its freelancers over Google’s site reputation abuse policy. Google said it will treat sites within sites to tackle that sire reputation abuse policy stuff. Google’s John Mueller said disavowing toxic links is a billable waste of time. Google is actually testing double serving ads in its search results. Google Merchant Center has a new promotion type for first orders. Google Maps has a weird bug with some Business Profile listings. There is a new study on the removal of reviews in Google Maps. Google Search will soon get AI mode. Google Search is testing attach a file to your query. Google Search is testing richer carousels for things to do searches. Google Search is testing a shadow on hover of search results. Google is testing research more for articles. OpenAI opened up its ChatGPT Search to all logged in users. Google posted its Hanukkah decorations. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.
