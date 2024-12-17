When OpenAI launched ChatGPT Search several weeks ago, it was just available to paid users. Now, anyone who logs into ChatGPT should have access to the Search the Web button on ChatGPT.com.

I go into more details on examples of how ChatGPT Search works over here. But now when you go to ChatGPT you should see this icon to search the web:

OpenAI says ChatGPT Search gives responds with "timely answers with links to relevant web sources, which you would have previously needed to go to a search engine for. This blends the benefits of a natural language interface with the value of up-to-date sports scores, news, stock quotes, and more."

OpenAI also improved its local search features, how it links to booking sites now goes at the top and improved its advanced search mode. You can see it all being demoed in the video embedded below.

Here is the announcement from yesterday:

ChatGPT will choose to search the web based on what you ask, or you can manually choose to search by clicking the web search icon.

Google might be nervous about this but I think overall, this is a great thing for the web and I look forward to more competition.

Give it a try, if you have a ChatGPT account - let me know what you think.

Forum discussion at X.