Google Hanukkah Decorations Are Live For 2024

Hanukkah (aka Chanukah) starts pretty late this year, compared to other years. The holiday starts Wednesday, December 25th. And Google has already added its Hanukkah decorations for his year, while Christmas starts the day before and Kwanzaa the day after - but both Christmas and Kwanzaa decorations are not live on Google yet.

Google puts up these holiday decorations in its search results every year and I expect to see the same rollout in the coming weeks for Christmas and Kawanzaa but for now, Chanukah is only live.

Here is a screenshot of the Chanukah decorations as they look like on the mobile search results.

And yes, clicking on the menorah icon does the animation:

Yes. The interactive menorah is also live pic.twitter.com/xzBEw2XcGd — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) December 15, 2024

You can see it yourself by searching on Google for [chanukah], [hanukkah], but not yet [חֲנוּכָּה‎] or other spelling variations yet but it should soon. It looks better on mobile than it does on desktop results.

