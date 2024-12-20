Daily Search Forum Recap: December 20, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google released the December 2024 spam update a day after the core update finished - happy holidays everyone... Google may release AI Mode in Google Search. Gogole is testing shaded buttons for sitelinks. Google is testing nearby hotels and restaurants for Business Profiles. Bing studies is being tested in its search results. Plus I posted my weekly SEO video recap.

