Daily Search Forum Recap: December 20, 2024

Google released the December 2024 spam update a day after the core update finished - happy holidays everyone... Google may release AI Mode in Google Search. Gogole is testing shaded buttons for sitelinks. Google is testing nearby hotels and restaurants for Business Profiles. Bing studies is being tested in its search results. Plus I posted my weekly SEO video recap.
Google December 2024 Spam Update 👾 Rollout Shocks Before Holidays
Google has released the December 2024 spam update one day after the December 2024 core update was completed and just days before the big year-end holiday break. This release likely surprised most of us, but at this point, I guess nothing should surprise us.
Google Search To Gain AI Mode
Google Search will roll out an 'AI Mode' within Google Search that will look "nearly identical to its Gemini AI chatbot" according to some reports. We also saw sources post screenshot of early tests of AI Mode within the Google App and on Android devices.
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google December Core Update Done, Spam Update Starts, Google Ranking Exploit Leaked, Google Tests Double Serving Ads
Google has finished rolling out the December 2024 core update, it finished super fast and was incredibly volatile. The volatility started over the weekend but lasted throughout the whole update. Google then released the December 2024 spam update...
Google Tests Nearby Hotels & Restaurants In Business Profile Listing
Google seems to be testing adding buttons/links to nearby hotels and restaurants directly at the top of a Google Business Profile listing. This may be related to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) rules in European regions or it might just be some sort of other test.
Bing Search Studies Of Carousel
Microsoft has this "studies of" carousel in the Bing Search results. It can help you find content that helps you prepare for a specialized exam or course, of sorts.
Google Testing Shaded Button Sitelinks On Mobile
Google is testing a new style of sitelinks again (I cover these way too often). This one turns the sitelinks into shades / gray buttons.
Google Hay Logo & Android Cowboy
Here is a photo from the Google Cloud offices in the Mountain View, California region. You can see there is this super G Google logo made up of a haystack of sorts, next to an Android cowboy statue.
- Aggregators and partner affiliate networks are permitted., AdsLiaison on X
- Nice use of the JS Self-Profiling API by @sentry.io to debug INP issues The fix was super satisfying too: replacing a slow JS library with pure CSS Anyone else have success with it? blog.sentry.io/improving-in..., Rick Viscomi on Bluesky
- Philosophically, it seems LLMs are more like social networks though., John Mueller on Bluesky
- We are continuing to roll out advertiser identity verification across the U.S., AdsLiaison on X
- LinkedIn debuts Companies Hub to boost B2B marketing intelligence
- Google overhauls ad policies for CTV and PETs
- Google rolls out Brand Guidelines for Performance Max
- Google December 2024 spam update unleashed
- Navigating political censorship in digital PR: Understanding media ownership and trust
- 3 ways to use AI for SEO wins in 2025
- How to maximize visibility on Google’s blended SERPs
- Top 10 2025 PPC predictions and trends
- Google CEO Said the Company Had Cut Manager and VP Roles by 10%, Business Insider
- Google gives San Jose $5M for community benefits, San Jose Spotlight
- Understanding Content Decay: What It Is & Why It Happens, Andy Drinkwater
- The Grinch That Stole Creativity: 2024 in Seussian Review, Content Marketing Institute
- Android Auto 13.4 update brings a splash of Material You colors, 9to5Google
- A hidden Google Maps feature is making people emotional - here's why, ZDNET
- Apple Maps on the web now has Look Around, The Verge
- EU asks for views on plan to force Apple to open up iOS, TechCrunch
- How to use ChatGPT with Siri on iPhone in iOS 18.2, Macworld
- I replaced Google Assistant for Amazon Alexa and haven't looked back, Digital Trends
- AI as a Tool, Not a Methodology: Rethinking AI’s Place in SEO, BruceClay
- Making SEO a Performance Channel for ecommerce, SearchPilot
- What Is Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)?, Terakeet
- 24 Experts share how they are using ChatGPT to help with SEO efforts, Matt Tutt
- An AI SEO Study About The Future Of Search - 2024, Previsible
- ‘New Button’ Gains Even More Additional Features, PPC News Feed
- How Much Do You Need To Spend To Use Target ROAS?, Jyll Saskin Gales
- Google Plans to Add AI Mode Option to Search, The Information
- Google Releases AI Reasoning, Preps Chatbot in Search, The Information
- Google Research 2024: Breakthroughs for impact at every scale, Google Research Blog
- I Reviewed the Best AI Search Engines for 2025, Ahrefs
- LearnLM outperforms other AI models in technical report, Google Blog
