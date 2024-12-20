Daily Search Forum Recap: December 20, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google released the December 2024 spam update a day after the core update finished - happy holidays everyone... Google may release AI Mode in Google Search. Gogole is testing shaded buttons for sitelinks. Google is testing nearby hotels and restaurants for Business Profiles. Bing studies is being tested in its search results. Plus I posted my weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.