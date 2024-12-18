Google has confirmed it is testing allowing showing the same ad, from the same advertiser, on the same search results page. Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison said, "We're conducting a small experiment testing different ad configurations" in regards to this test being spotted.

This was spotted by Anthony Higman who posted about it on LinkedIn and shared a screen recording where it showed the same ad twice on the same search results page. This goes against Google's policies where Google writes, "we'll show only one ad per account for a particular keyword, so mixing advertisers in one account could unfairly limit ad serving for those advertisers."

In which, Ginny Marvin from Google responded:

We're conducting a small experiment testing different ad configurations. We don't have anything further to share at this time, and there is no action for advertisers to take.

This may also be against this policy "promoting the same or similar content from multiple accounts on the same or similar queries, trying to show more than one ad at a time for your business, app, or site" is against the "Unfair advantage" policy.

Anthony wrote:

Google Is Continuing To DOUBLE SERVE The SAME ADVERTISER In TWO SPOTS ON THE SAME PAGE In The SERPS!!! This is something that continues to bewilder me, as I have continued to see this for the last two weeks now. Is this a test? A bug? A feature? This is confusing to me because as far as I am aware and that is currently stated in Google Ads policies is the fact that: "we'll show only one ad per account for a particular keyword" So what do you think is going on here? Genuinely curious and seeking opinions!

This is a huge change to how Google Ads has always worked and for Google to test this, may be a big deal.

Here is a GIF of the video Anthony shared:

Here is the full video:

Here is a screenshot of the confirmation from Ginny Marvin:

To clarify, this is a small experiment and does not have any impact on the number of ads that may show. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) December 18, 2024

